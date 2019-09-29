(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Japan’s economy risks being derailed for a third time by a sales tax hike this week if shoppers like 63-year-old Kuriko Iwaki suddenly close their wallets

Markets and most Australian economists expect Reserve Bank chief Philip Lowe to cut interest rates for the third time in five months on Tuesday. But the man himself is giving a mixed message

Meantime, Australia’s pride in chalking up a record 28 recession-free years has just taken a battering from the U.S. Federal Reserve

Emerging markets are heading into the fourth quarter in the shadow of one of the most perilous phases in the U.S.-China trade dispute

Pakistan’s long-term bond yield has dropped below the policy rate for the first time in eight years, signaling an end to Asia’s most aggressive tightening cycle

Downside risks in South Korea’s economy are outweighing upside ones, making it increasingly hard for the central bank to maintain its growth forecast, according to Governor Lee Ju-yeol

BOJ’s Tankan, RBI, RBA: here are our highlights of the week ahead

