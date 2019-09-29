1h ago
Japan’s Risky Tax Hike, RBA Seen Cutting, EM Danger: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- Japan’s economy risks being derailed for a third time by a sales tax hike this week if shoppers like 63-year-old Kuriko Iwaki suddenly close their wallets
- Markets and most Australian economists expect Reserve Bank chief Philip Lowe to cut interest rates for the third time in five months on Tuesday. But the man himself is giving a mixed message
- Meantime, Australia’s pride in chalking up a record 28 recession-free years has just taken a battering from the U.S. Federal Reserve
- Emerging markets are heading into the fourth quarter in the shadow of one of the most perilous phases in the U.S.-China trade dispute
- Pakistan’s long-term bond yield has dropped below the policy rate for the first time in eight years, signaling an end to Asia’s most aggressive tightening cycle
- Downside risks in South Korea’s economy are outweighing upside ones, making it increasingly hard for the central bank to maintain its growth forecast, according to Governor Lee Ju-yeol
- BOJ’s Tankan, RBI, RBA: here are our highlights of the week ahead
