(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling party may have trouble retaining the outright majority it has held for nine years in the lower house of parliament but is expected to stay in power with help from its junior coalition partner, according to exit polling by broadcaster NHK from Sunday’s election.

The LDP alone is set to win 212-253 seats in the 465-seat body after the Sunday election, the national public broadcaster said, compared with 276 seats when parliament was dissolved in October. Komeito was on track to stay at around the 29 seats it held when parliament was dissolved.

Final results may not be available until Monday morning. Any major loss of seats would be a blow to Kishida, who took office this month and tried to win over voters with pledges to raise incomes, narrow disparities in society, and provide a massive stimulus package to help a Covid-battered economy.

Severe losses could weaken Kishida’s grip over the LDP, increasing the chances he might be dispatched through the “revolving door” of Japanese politics that claimed six premiers between 2007-2012. His immediate predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, lasted only a year.

The conservative-leaning opposition party Ishin, is set to more than triple its seat numbers and may become the third-largest party in parliament, NHK said.

