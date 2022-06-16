(Bloomberg) -- Defense and foreign policy are the top priorities for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in its election pledges, as it looks to keep control of the upper house of parliament in a July 10 vote.

Diplomacy and security are of high importance, Sanae Takaichi, the LDP’s policy chief, said at a news briefing Thursday to roll out election priorities, adding “there’s no economy” if the country’s territory and people are not protected.

Unnerved by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the party that has ruled Japan for almost the entirety of the postwar period is pushing to strengthen the country’s armed forces. The LDP plans to reach the necessary spending levels within five years, keeping in mind the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s target of devoting 2% of gross domestic product to defense, according to a party election policy document.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading into his second national election since taking office in October with support levels at record highs in many media surveys. If his long-ruling coalition keeps its majority in the less powerful house -- as it is almost certain to do -- he will have up to three years without the need to go to the polls.

Kishida’s cautious approach to Covid-19 -- he warned the public as recently as Wednesday not to let down their guard -- and robust stance on Russia has won broad approval from the public. Following the election, he will face the more complex task of tackling inflation that’s hurting the low-income households he has promised to help. Polls show widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of rising prices so far.

The premier on Wednesday pledged to set up a government headquarters on pay and prices, and promised subsidies to keep down the costs of meat and wheat.

In a poll published by national broadcaster NHK this week, 42% of respondents said the economy would be the most important factor in the election. More than three quarters said their finances had been affected by inflation.

