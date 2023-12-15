(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s securities watchdog recommended penalizing SBI Holdings Inc.’s brokerage arm following an investigation into stock price manipulation.

Sales staff at SBI Securities Co. attempted to prop up the price of stocks when they debuted following initial public offerings, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said in a statement on Friday. The SESC asked the Financial Services Agency to take administrative action against the Tokyo-based company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Yoshitaka Kitao, SBI operates Japan’s biggest online brokerage. The revelations come after another firm, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., was found guilty of market manipulation earlier this year. That led to record losses at the unit of Japan’s second-largest banking group, though its performance has since rebounded.

The latest probe concerns three stocks that listed in 2020 and 2021 following IPOs underwritten by SBI Securities. Staff at the brokerage asked investors to place buy orders at IPO prices to ensure that they didn’t fall when they started trading, the watchdog said. It’s not clear why the investors complied with the request, an SESC official said at a briefing.

The watchdog didn’t identify the three stocks but said they traded on the now-defunct Mothers board for small caps. The Tokyo Stock Exchange restructured its sections last year.

‘Deeply Apologize’

“We deeply apologize for causing grave trouble and anxiety for our customers and other stakeholders,” SBI said in a statement. “We will work to regain the confidence of customers and others by making efforts to improve our operations and to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.”

The SESC official declined to comment on whether it will file a criminal complaint against SBI Securities.

SBI shares fell the most in more than a year earlier this week after news broke that its brokerage arm was suspected of rigging stock prices. The stock rose 0.9% on Friday after two days of losses.

SMBC Nikko’s case concerned manipulation ahead of so-called block trades. The firm was found to have put in large buy orders for certain stocks before the market close, with the aim of propping up prices before the brokerage sold large chunks of those companies’ shares outside the open market.

In addition to the criminal prosecution, the regulator FSA issued a business improvement order against the unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and told it to suspend operations related to block offers for three months.

SBI is ranked seventh among managers of IPOs in Japan so far this year, down from sixth place for all of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

