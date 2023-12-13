(Bloomberg) -- Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. fell the most in a year and a half following a report its brokerage arm is suspected of manipulating stock prices for companies that conducted initial public offerings.

The shares dropped as much as 5%, the most since June 2022, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is considering recommending the Financial Services Agency take administrative action against SBI Securities Co., the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing an unidentified person.

A representative of the SESC declined to comment on specific cases, while SBI Securities said in a statement that it has nothing to announce at this time and will promptly do so if needed.

The brokerage appears to have asked investors to make buy orders on the first day of trading for companies it was involved in listing to ensure the stocks don’t trade below their IPO price, the Nikkei reported.

“It is likely that short-term investors, especially retail investors, are selling over concerns the news will damage the company’s branding,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

