(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan exiting its negative interest rate regime risks causing a bigger-than-expected jump in short-term borrowing costs that would reverberate across the nation’s bond-yield curve.

While the yield on policy-sensitive two-year Japanese government bonds touched the highest in more than a decade earlier this month, strategists suggest the market is still unprepared for a rate hike that may come as soon as next week. They note that sharp moves at the short end of the yield curve would inevitably force rates higher for longer maturity debt, too.

Rapid shifts in the debt market would also risk buffeting currency and equity markets. If the policy change comes as soon as next week’s board meeting, that would leave investors and businesses rushing to adjust in the final two weeks of Japan’s fiscal year, amplifying the risk of turmoil, according to Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

She and others like Yusuke Ikawa, market strategist at BNP Paribas Securities Japan Ltd., are paying particular attention to repurchase rates, which play a role in supporting funding for the government bond market, and have not adequately factored in a looming rate hike.

The repo rate, which is currently around -0.1%, may jump to about 0.1%, according to Ikawa. He said the two-year yield would then spike back above the high of 0.2% reached last week.

“We need to consider how far long-term interest rates would rise,” he said. “This may disrupt the market into the end of the fiscal year,” he cautioned.

The repo rate is currently below the Tokyo overnight average rate, commonly referred to as TONA. It was the target for the central bank’s policy operations until the BOJ switched regimes in 2013 under then-governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Some strategists see the BOJ changing the target back to TONA.

The pair could rapidly converge or even flip if the BOJ ends its negative rate, said Yosuke Takahama, chief manager at money broker Central Tanshi Co.

Repo rates are below the TONA because global funds are parking cash to avoid sub-zero interest rates at central bank accounts, according to a note from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

