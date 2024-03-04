(Bloomberg) -- Chip startup Socionext Inc. and semiconductor-equipment supplier Disco Corp. will be added to Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average as part of the Japanese blue-chip stock gauge’s semi-annual review, the index compiler said in a statement on Monday.

The shares were added because of high liquidity, it said. Online shopping site operator Zozo Inc. will also join the index, with the changes to take place on April 1. Takara Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. and Pacific Metals Co. will be removed, it said.

“The Nikkei 225 might fall sharply if the there’s a correction in semiconductor rally as the gauge is going to become more tech weighted,” said Junichi Hashimoto, a senior quantitative analyst at Daiwa Securities Co. “Most of the low liquidity names were removed from the index this time so a fewer number of stocks will be reshuffled next time.”

Socionext shares have more than doubled over the last 12 months, while Disco has surged 259% amid a global tech rally.

The Nikkei 225 climbed above the psychological level of 40,000 for the first time on Monday, marking fresh highs. Prospects of higher shareholder returns, improving profitability and a weaker yen helped the gauge reclaim its 1989 peak last month. Even after a 40% rally over the past year, many foreign investors including BlackRock Inc. and Amundi Asset Management remain bullish on Japanese stocks.

The index changes may affect the share prices of the added and removed companies, as tracking funds such as the iShares Core Nikkei 225 ETF adjust their holdings to match the index.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.