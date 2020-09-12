(Bloomberg) -- Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner to become Japan’s next prime minister, repeated his calls for lower mobile phone fees ahead of elections this week expected to land him the country’s top job.

“Some may say that its wrong for the government to meddle in what private companies are doing, but phone radio waves belong to the people,” Suga said in an interview Sunday on Fuji TV. “The top three firms have monopolized 90% of the share and competition isn’t working.”

Suga is the clear favorite to win ruling party elections Monday and replace his boss, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to health issues. Suga is Japan’s chief cabinet secretary and a longtime aide to Abe.

Suga has pledged to continue the ultra-easy monetary policy of Abenomics, but his concerns about the high cost of Japan’s mobile phone service suggests pleasing consumers may be a higher priority for him than reaching the Bank of Japan’s 2% inflation target quickly or keeping boardroom executives happy.

