(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is looking to hold a general election on Oct. 17 and will delay a leadership vote for his ruling party until after the poll, two leading newspapers reported.

Suga is considering dissolving the lower house of parliament on Sept. 17 to have campaigning for the general election begin on Oct. 5. Along the way, the premier is planning a reshuffle among the leadership of his Liberal Democratic Party and cabinet, the Mainichi and Yomiuri newspapers reported citing unidentified administration officials.

A party leadership race that was planned for Sept. 29 would be pushed back until after the general election, they said.

The LDP-led coalition, which has about two thirds of the seats in the lower house, is expected to keep its majority in parliament due to its powerful nationwide election machine. Its margin of victory will be a major factor in determining how much momentum Suga will have going into the party vote. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party has a support rate mired in single digits.

The Mainichi newspaper said Suga was looking to change the schedule of political events because he was not assured of gathering enough support within the party in the leadership election.

Suga’s public support rate is at record lows following scandals and criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. His only declared rival for the party leadership, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, has vowed to toughen virus policies and revitalize the LDP by appointing younger executives.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.