(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to call Pfizer Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla to seek an agreement on extra supplies of its coronavirus vaccine, broadcaster Fuji TV reported.

Suga is planning to make the call from the U.S., the report said, without saying where it obtained the information. He has just arrived in Washington on a trip that makes him the first foreign leader to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in person since his inauguration. Japan is facing a fresh wave of coronavirus cases three months before it plans to host the Olympics in Tokyo in July, with the capital and other major urban areas weighing stricter virus measures to contain the outbreak.

Pfizer’s vaccine is so far the only one approved for use in Japan, and the inoculation process, which started in February, has so far been slow. Fewer than 2 million doses have been administered to its population of about 126 million.

While Japan has contracts to receive 50 million doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine and 120 million of AstraZeneca PLC’s vaccine, it is unclear when they would be approved for use. Rare side effects that appear to be caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine have prompted some countries to limit, pause or abandon its use.

Currently, Japan, a country of some 126 million, likely has around 11 million doses of the Pfizer jab, according to figures provided by the government in March. The government estimates it could receive another 43 million doses in May, followed by 45 million in June, with a total of 144 million doses expected in total.

