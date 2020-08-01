(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Japan is trying to both contain a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak and support the economy, especially the tourism sector, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Striking a balance is “extremely difficult,” Suga said Sunday on public broadcaster NHK, adding the government is helping businesses avoid bankruptcies through virus relief measures such as special loan programs. The government will maintain a travel campaign that excludes Tokyo to support domestic tourism, a key growth driver for regional economies, he added.

After its initial success in containing the first wave of Covid-19, Japan recently has had a spike in the number of new infections. Tokyo announced a record number of new coronavirus cases for a third straight day on Saturday, with an additional 472 infections.

