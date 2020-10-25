(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to set an ambitious target for his country to become carbon neutral by 2050 in his first policy speech to parliament since taking office as premier last month.

The 71-year-old, who was installed by Japan’s ruling party after long-term leader Shinzo Abe stepped down over health concerns, will prioritize reviving a pandemic-hit economy and push ahead with plans that include the coverage of fertility treatment under health insurance in the speech at the start of a special session of parliament at about 2 p.m. Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters last week.

Suga will also reiterate existing pledges, such as lowering mobile phone bills for households, public broadcaster NHK said. His reform plan will include ending the hand-stamping of government documents and allowing people to consult doctors online, the broadcaster added.

The speech comes as Suga has seen the high support-rate with which he entered office a month ago take a hit amid a dispute over appointments to an academic advisory council and plans to relax some border restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic. Flagging voter approval leaves him with a dilemma over when to call an election that must be held in less than a year.

Suga, who served for years as Abe’s right-hand man during his record run as premier, has pledged to keep in place his former boss’s flexible fiscal stance and ultra-easy monetary policy, known as “Abenomics.” Any sign of a departure could send the yen surging and stocks sliding.

Suga’s government is set to outline new plans to build a green society, Kato said. Japan will promote the use of offshore wind generation and battery storage in its new effort to become carbon neutral by 2050, according to a government official, indicating how the nation might change its policies to meet the ambitious goal.

The climate change plan for the world’s fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter would bring it into line with other major economies, including the European Union and China.

Suga has repeatedly vowed to try to prevent any explosive spread of the coronavirus, while tackling its economic effects, including by providing subsidies for traveling and eating out. Japan saw its worst economic downturn on record in the April-June quarter, much of which the country spent under voluntary lockdown measures.

While the government’s response to the crisis has been criticized, Japan’s death toll is far lower than in any other Group of Seven major economy.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.