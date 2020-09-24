(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea held their first talks since December, as the two U.S. allies struggle to overcome renewed rancor over past Japanese militarism.

The discussion by telephone between Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in came at the request of Seoul, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato. Suga took office this month, and his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, last met Moon in China in December 2019.

Speaking to reporters after the call, Suga said he had told Moon that ties were in a difficult state, but could not be neglected. The two countries need to cooperate with the U.S. to tackle issues including North Korea, he added.

“Japan and South Korea are extremely important neighbors for one another,” Suga told media.

Ties between the two dipped to new lows last year after Japan removed South Korea from its “white list” of trusted export destinations and curbed exports of several items vital to production in the country’s high-tech manufacturing industry. The moves came after a series of South Korean court rulings demanding Japanese companies compensate Korean workers forced into working at factories and mines during Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the peninsula.

Why Japan’s Feud With South Korea Isn’t Going Away: QuickTake

The disputes led to street protests in Seoul, where anti-Abe signs were often held aloft. Suga, who made few forays into diplomacy when he served as Abe’s right-hand man, hasn’t yet attracted the same type of animosity.

Suga added in the call with Moon that he wanted South Korea to deal with the various problems in a suitable way, based on a consistent stance.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.