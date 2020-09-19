(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, when foreign ministers of the two countries as well as Australia and India are scheduled to hold a meeting, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

It would be Suga’s first high-level meeting with foreign officials since he took office this week, according to NHK, which didn’t say where it got the information.

