(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. will postpone restarting a blast furnace at its plant in central Japan amid a slowdown in demand due to supply-chain snarls and China’s virus lockdowns, it said in a statement.

The company, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, had been planning to fire up the furnace by end of this month following renovation work that cost 49 billion yen ($377 million). It will now be offline for an unspecified period of time, the Tokyo-based steelmaker said on Friday.

Supply-chain disruptions have forced Japanese automakers, the biggest customer for domestic steelmakers, to reduce production. Major steel production cuts are also “becoming unavoidable,” SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts Atsushi Yamaguchi and Tetsuya Maeda said in a note.

Nippon Steel’s idled blast furnace at the Nagoya works -- located near Toyota Motor Corp.’s production sites -- represents 8.3% of its nationwide capacity, the company said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.