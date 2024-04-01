(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top power producer Jera Co. is piloting a controversial emissions reduction technology that substitutes a portion of coal with ammonia for electricity generation, according to a company statement.

Jera started the first of its kind demonstration at its Hekinan Thermal Power Station in the Aichi prefecture on Monday, along with manufacturer IHI Corp. The utility aims to replace 20% of coal heating value with fuel ammonia in its large-scale, commercial power plant.

The experiment’s outcome will dictate whether Japan can scale up its plans to use ammonia in coal power plants as a way to help meet its net zero target. The resource-scant nation relies on a vast range of technologies to decarbonize its economy, but the use of ammonia and hydrogen in coal or gas-powered plants has been criticized by some countries and environmental groups as expensive and not effective in reducing emissions.

Jera said it will investigate whether nitrogen oxide, a harmful pollutant, is emitted from ammonia co-firing, and will watch out for any impacts on boilers and other equipment. The test project will run through June this year.

IHI will assess the results to try and figure out how to use a higher proportion of ammonia, eventually building burners that rely entirely on the element as fuel, according to the statement.

