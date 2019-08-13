(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Topix index slumped, wiping out all of this year’s advance, after the yen climbed to its highest since March last year on global trade concerns and political uncertainty.

The benchmark measure fell 1.2% Tuesday, resuming trade after a three-day weekend. It is down 0.5% year-to-date and one of the worst performers among the 24 developed markets tracked by Bloomberg. The yen maintained most of its gains after rising 1.1% against the dollar over the past four sessions.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that talks with China planned for next month could be called off after the trade war escalated in recent days. Turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina added to trade tensions and dented sentiment. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost 1.1% Tuesday and is still up 2.2% so far this year.

“The yen is rising beyond levels anticipated by local companies, so there’s a possibility that earnings per share will be dragged down,” said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities Co. in Tokyo.

