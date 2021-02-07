(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks gained, with the Topix set for its highest close since 1991, amid rising hopes for U.S. stimulus.

Telecommunications and bank shares were the biggest boosts to the benchmark gauge, with all industry groups advancing. SoftBank Group and Daikin Industries were the biggest contributors to gains in the Nikkei 225, which climbed above 29,000 to its highest level since 1990.

Nippon Steel and Kobe Steel were the biggest gainers on the blue-chip measure after narrowing their forecast losses for the fiscal year. NTT rose after beating earnings expectations and increasing its planned dividend. Shares of Renesas Electronics tumbled after it confirmed that it made a proposal to acquire Dialog Semiconductor.

U.S. stocks rallied Friday, with weaker-than-expected jobs data bolstering the case for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. In Japan, the government is considering lifting its state of emergency declaration in some areas early depending on the infection situation ahead of the expiry date of March 7, local newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported without attribution.

Summary

Topix +1.5% at 1,919.93 as of 9:30 a.m. Tokyo

Nikkei 225 +1.6% at 29,236.84

Yen -0.1% at 105.48 per dollar

Telecoms: SoftBank Group +3.1%, NTT +1.5%, KDDI +1.3%

Kobe Steel +11%, Nippon Steel +10%

Want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the tool bar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.