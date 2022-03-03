(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s unemployment rate edged up in January as renewed restrictions hit activity during a record wave of Covid-19 infections.

The jobless rate rose to 2.8%, the ministry of internal affairs reported Friday. Analysts had expected the unemployment rate to hold at 2.7%.

A separate report offered a more encouraging view of the labor market as job offers outnumbered applicants by a greater margin. There were 120 jobs offered in January for every 100 applicants, compared with 116 positions a month earlier.

The employment figures suggest that the surge in omicron cases and renewed restrictions in January triggered the loss of some jobs, delivering a setback for a labor market that was continuing to heal.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision Thursday to extend the duration of semi-emergency virus restrictions in Tokyo and 17 other prefectures, will put further pressure on an economy that some analysts say will contract this quarter.

The uncertainties stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on global trade, fuel prices and sentiment are also clouding the economy’s prospects.

