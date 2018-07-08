(Bloomberg) -- The pace of wage gains in Japan is accelerating markedly, thanks to the exceptionally tight labor market.

Earnings jumped in May as the results of spring wage talks came in and the jobless rate hit a quarter-century low. To-be sure, stronger and sustained raises are needed for the Bank of Japan to hit its 2 percent inflation goal, and higher incomes have yet to boost consumer spending.

As individual gauges only give a small part of the picture, we’ve created a dashboard that shows what the BOJ is up against. In the charts below, gauges which are moving in the right direction for wage pressure are colored green. Those that are neutral are orange. Red is for measures that need to improve.

Wages

Employment

Productivity

Click here to view our dashboard from December to see how much has changed.

