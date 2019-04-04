(Bloomberg) -- Japanese wages fell unexpectedly in February, adding to concerns that the economy is losing momentum and that inflation may evaporate later this year. Household spending increased slightly less than forecast.

Labor cash earnings dropped 0.8 percent from a year ago, the labor ministry reported Friday, compared with projections for them to advance 0.9 percent. Household spending rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the ministry of internal affairs showed, versus the median estimate for an increase of 1.9 percent.

Key Insights

Wages have mostly shown small but consistent gains in recent years amid a very tight labor market, but they haven’t risen to a level that lets households spend freely enough to boost inflation.

The figures are likely to raise further questions about the accuracy of the wages data.

Click here to read more on problems with Japan’s wages data.

Japan needs household spending to hold up this year amid weakness in exports, which is weighing on factory output and capital investment. A sales-tax hike planned for October is expected to spark a strong rise in spending in the months ahead of the increase, followed by a sharp decline.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“We expect spending to rise moderately in the months up to October, as fiscal stimulus filters through the economy and consumers make last-minute purchases before the sales tax goes up. Early signals from spring wage negotiations for 2019 show a mild slowdown in wage growth -- a potential damper on spending further out.”--See more: ASIA WEEK AHEAD

Get More

Real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, fell 1.1 percent, compared with economists’ median forecast of 0.8 percent.

--With assistance from Yuko Takeo.

To contact the reporter on this story: Shiho Takezawa in Tokyo at stakezawa2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.