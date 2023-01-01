Japan Says Chinese Military Drone Spotted Near Island of Okinawa

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Defense Ministry said it spotted a Chinese military drone near the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyakojima on New Year’s Day.

The unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, which the ministry identified as a WZ-7 drone, flew from the East China Sea toward the Pacific Ocean before circling back and heading west, the ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The aircraft didn’t enter Japanese airspace, according to the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.