(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force conducted 1,004 scrambles of its aircraft against foreign planes in the year to March, the second-highest on record, amid simmering tensions with neighboring China and Russia.

The figure compares with a record 1,168 in 2016, and represents a jump of almost 40% on the previous year, the Ministry of Defense said on its website. Approximately 72% of the scrambles were in response to approaches by Chinese aircraft, and 26% to approaches by Russian planes.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Thursday expressed concern about Russian military activity around Japan, following a report that Russia tested Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Japan. Tensions between the two countries have grown since Japan imposed stringent sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

How Ukraine War Fuels Japan’s Island Feud With Russia: QuickTake

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters Friday that China was rapidly developing various types of unmanned aircraft, broadcaster TBS said. Japan and China are locked in a dispute over East China Sea islands claimed by both countries.

