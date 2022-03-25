(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government kept its monthly economic assessment unchanged in March, after downgrading its view the previous month, following the spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

The Cabinet Office maintained its view that the economy is continuing to show signs of picking up despite weakness in some areas. It upgraded its assessment of corporate earnings and imports, saying that profits are improving on the whole, but downgraded its view on business conditions.

The report said close attention needs to be paid to downside risks going forward and expressed concern over the impact of the war in Ukraine, the rise in raw material prices and volatility in the financial markets.

The assessment comes with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poised to order a package of measures next week as he seeks to cushion the blow from higher fuel bills and get a recovery back on track before a summer election.

The impact of virus restrictions is expected to have pushed the economy back into reverse this quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey. The war and surging energy prices are also clouding the outlook for the economy and could keep a lid on pent-up spending demand.

Still, the lifting of the quasi-state of emergency this week after virus cases and hospitalization rates fell offers the prospect of a rebound in activity and consumption in the coming months. The Jibun Bank Japan Composite Purchasing Managers’ index for March already points to an improvement, as the service sector recovers.

