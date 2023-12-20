(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government expects inflation to stay well above the Bank of Japan’s target level next fiscal year, in an upward revision highlighting the stickiness of price increases.

The Japanese government lifted its forecast for price gains including fresh food to 2.5% in the fiscal year starting in April, up from an initial estimate of 1.9% several months ago, according to a Cabinet Office report released Thursday. The government also raised its estimate of overall price growth in the current fiscal period to 3%.

The latest forecast reflects more modest price trend expectations compared with the BOJ’s prediction of 2.8% growth in prices excluding fresh food this year and next. Still it could spell trouble for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has seen his support ratings languish amid simmering resentment over rising costs of living.

The premier’s approval ratings were further damaged as the nation’s biggest political scandal in decades enveloped the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the last week.

The government upwardly revised its price estimate for next year due to the weaker yen, higher oil prices and the expected paring back of subsidies to offset rising utility costs. Japan’s currency, which has been the worst-performing among those in the Group of 10 this year, is pushing up import costs.

Japan CPI data due Friday are expected to show growth in prices excluding fresh food moderating to 2.5% in November.

Among factors that may cap inflation, the government expects companies to finish passing on rising production costs to customers in the coming year.

Here are more projections for fiscal 2024: Real GDP: +1.3% versus previous +1.2% estimate Nominal GDP: +3.0% versus previous +2.5% estimate Unemployment rate: 2.5% versus previous 2.4% estimate

For fiscal 2023: Real GDP: +1.6% versus previous +1.3% estimate Nominal GDP: +5.5% versus previous +4.4% estimate Overall CPI: +3.0% versus previous +2.6% estimate Unemployment rate: 2.6% versus previous 2.5% estimate

NOTE: Click here for mid-year estimates released in July

--With assistance from Erica Yokoyama.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.