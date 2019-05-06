(Bloomberg) -- Stock traders in Japan are set for a difficult return to work after the longest market holiday since World War II.

Japanese markets reopen Tuesday after an extended “Golden Week” holiday period, which included the May 1 ascension of Emperor Naruhito to the Chrysanthemum Throne. The Topix index of the nation’s equities, which hasn’t traded since April 26, is poised for a delayed reaction to Monday’s market turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly re-escalated the trade war with China.

Trump announced on Twitter Sunday that the U.S. would more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and may slap a new 25 percent duty on another $325 billion. That sent Chinese equities and U.S. stock index futures tumbling, with the CSI 300 gauge of large-cap shares traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen at one point falling more than 6 percent. The yen strengthened on the news, while futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average traded in Singapore dropped as much as 1.7 percent.

“This will certainly put some heavy pressure on Asian stock markets,” said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer of Rakuten Securities Australia Pty in Sydney. “If this results in an escalation of tensions between the two trading partners then it can only lead to further downside for Asian stocks.”

Read more: QuickTake on Why Japan’s 10-Day Break Has Markets Worried

China’s yuan plunged more than 1 percent against the dollar Monday, the most in more than three years. Futures on the S&P 500 Index tumbled as much as 2.2 percent. Haven assets such as U.S. Treasury futures climbed, while the Australian dollar and crude fell, as volatility returned to markets.

After Trump’s comments, the focus shifted to how China would respond. China is considering delaying a visit by its top negotiators to Washington this week, people familiar with the matter said.

Here’s a look at some other events that happened while the Japanese market was closed:

Economic Data

U.S. payrolls climbed by 263,000 in April, exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 3.6 percent, while average hourly earnings growth was unchanged at 3.2 percent, below projections

China’s April Manufacturing purchasing managers index slipped to 50.1, falling short of estimates

South Korean exports fell for a fifth straight month in April, albeit less than expected

Coming this week: China trade data for April on May 8, followed by inflation May 9. Japan’s Nikkei manufacturing PMI on Tuesday

Central Banks

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell put the brakes on interest-rate cut speculation for 2019 in a press conference last week, arguing that inflation was being pulled down by “transitory” forces. “We don’t see a strong case for moving in either direction,” Powell said after officials left the main rate unchanged. U.S. stocks fell

Still, two Fed officials laid out the case for a possible cut just days later. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, both policy voters this year, expressed caution Friday over weak prices and said the central bank may have to act to lift inflation out of a persistently low trend.

It’s a busy week for rate decisions: Australia and Malaysia (Tuesday), New Zealand and Thailand (May 8) and the Philippines (May 9), with the potential for rate cuts across the region

Earnings

China and Hong Kong were firmly in the spotlight April 29, as more than 60 companies worth some $2.6 trillion from the two markets reported, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Profit rose at China’s largest banks including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of Communication Co. But bad loans are also growing

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. is set to report May 9. Separately, a group of executives at SoftBank are reportedly considering an initial public offering for its $100 billion Vision Fund, according to a person familiar with the situation

Geopolitics

Kim Jong Un oversaw a live-fire military exercise Saturday that potentially included North Korea’s first ballistic missile launch since 2017

Two U.S. Navy destroyers conducted “freedom of navigation” operation in South China Sea on Monday, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. military spokesman

The U.S. said on Sunday it’s sending an aircraft carrier strike group and bomber force to the Middle East to send an “unmistakable message” to the Iranian regime, citing “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” it suggested were linked to Tehran

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Lam in Hong Kong at elam87@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Tom Redmond, Divya Balji

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.