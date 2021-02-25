(Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to lift states of emergency in its western regions, public broadcaster NHK reported, underscoring progress against a coronavirus surge that has battered the economy and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s approval rating.

The decision is likely to be announced following a series of consultations on Friday, NHK said, without elaborating on the source of the information. The current state of emergency is in place through March 7 in 10 areas, and would be lifted at the end of the month in five prefectures, including Osaka and Aichi, it said. Measures will stay in place for the Tokyo region, the broadcaster said.

A decision on Fukuoka, on the southwestern island of Kyushu, will be left until the last minute, NHK said. The 10 areas currently under the state of emergency account for about 60% of the economy and an early lifting would free up businesses to operate at greater capacity.

Japan’s second state of emergency was introduced in the Tokyo region as infections soared to record levels in early January, and was then expanded to cover other major cities and their surroundings. Under the emergency, local governments instructed bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m., and advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily.

The measures, while limited, have proved devastating for many retail and restaurant businesses. But they have helped much of the country bring infections under control. Japan recorded almost 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Jan. 8, while the daily figure fell to 926 on Feb. 24. It only began vaccinations this month, well behind the start in many leading economies.

Prior to the emergency, Japan saw double-digit growth in the final quarter of 2020, indicating it may have potential for a relatively strong recovery once the emergency ends.

