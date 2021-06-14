(Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be another sign of Joe Biden bringing together U.S. allies left adrift under four years of Donald Trump: The leaders of Japan and South Korea sitting down for a meeting at the Group of Seven summit.

Yet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in failed to hold the first substantive direct talks between the leaders of the oft-sparring neighbors since December 2019, only exchanging greetings before the start of one of the formal meetings. Suga later said there couldn’t be progress unless Seoul changed its ways on wartime labor issues.

“We are not in that environment because we cannot keep promises made between countries,” Suga was quoted as saying by the Nikkei newspaper. “The problems of former workers and the comfort women has not been resolved.”

The ongoing rift shows the difficulties Biden faces in mending frayed ties between two key allies who host the bulk of America’s troops in Asia and are key to securing supply chains for items in the U.S.’s wider strategic fight against China. Biden has also sought their help as he undertakes a new strategy to end North Korea’s nuclear program, which he has called a serious threat to America and the world.

Biden has met both leaders separately at the White House in the past few months, his first two in-person summits with foreign leaders. There was some talk that all three would sit down for a trilateral meeting, but that also failed to materialize.

Japan has been angered by a series of South Korean court decisions since late 2018 demanding some of its biggest firms pay compensation to Koreans conscripted during the 1910-1945 colonial period to work at Japanese factories and mines, often in brutal conditions.

Tokyo said all such claims were “settled completely and finally” at the time of a 1965 treaty that set up basic ties, while the Moon government has argued that victims still have the right to filed individual claims. Last week, a South Korean court dismissed a lawsuit brought on behalf of 85 former Korean laborers and their families against 16 Japanese companies, saying they didn’t have legal rights to seek damages.

The two sides couldn’t even agree on why the meeting didn’t take place. The Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Monday quoted an unnamed South Korean Foreign Ministry official as saying Japan broke a tentative agreement for the two leaders to have a longer meeting. But when the South Korean side tried to follow up, they received no response from Japanese officials, the report said.

That official told Yonhap that Japan didn’t want to talk because of Seoul’s plans to hold military drills this week on and around islets that Koreans call Dokdo, which are claimed by both countries but occupied by South Korea. Previous drills around the islands that Japan calls Takeshima have been met with protests from Tokyo and caused strains in ties.

Either way, it’s a problem that isn’t going away for Biden.

