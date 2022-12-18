(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s spot power price spiked on Sunday as heavy snow blankets the country’s northeastern region, boosting heating demand.

The average price for next-day delivery on Sunday surged 40% to 34.63 yen per kilowatt hour from a day earlier, according to data compiled by the Japan Electric Power Exchange. That’s the highest level in three months. The price on Monday fell to 32.07 yen, but that’s still a 34% increase from a week earlier.

The nation’s meteorological agency issued a heavy snow warning for prefectures including Niigata, as the weather disrupts transportation systems in the area.

Northern prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Akita will continue to see snow this week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Temperatures in Tokyo may drop to as low as 1 degree Celsius, and widespread parts of the nation may see cloudy and or rainy weather, according to the forecast. That could continue to put pressure on the spot power market, as heating demand remains high and as solar output declines due to the lack of sunny weather.

Frigid winter weather is putting Japan’s power grid and fuel stockpiles to the test at the same time other Northern Hemisphere countries are also vying for tight supplies of energy such as liquefied natural gas. Eastern Japan has a 50% chance of seeing colder-than-normal temperatures over the next month, according to the JMA.

Related story: Triple-Dip La Nina to Chill North Asia and Aid Energy Demand (1)

Meanwhile, Japan’s Fair Trade Commission will investigate whether the nation’s power retailers are facing unfair disadvantage compared to major electricity producers, according to local broadcaster NHK. Of the 706 power retailers registered in the country, 21% have either gone bankrupt, pulled out of the utility business or stopped taking new contracts as of Nov. 28, according to a report from Teikoku Databank dated Dec. 5.

Baseload Tokyo power futures for December delivery on EEX settled at 26.4 yen/kWh on Friday, up 2.1% from a week prior January contract rose 1.6% w/w to 30.48 yen/kWh



Other Japan power market news:

Japan to Expand Power Grid by 10,000MW Over Next 10 Yrs: Nikkei

Japanese Utilities to Get Government Subsidy to Curb Power Bills

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.