(Bloomberg) -- Japan will sell crude from its strategic reserves from Wednesday, the second time it’s doing so following U.S. calls for help to curb rising prices.

About 1.6 million barrels will be offered in tenders that run until March 9, with deliveries to be made from April 20, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday. That follows the sale of approximately 630,000 barrels of Oman crude in December as part of a global effort to rein in prices.

The government tenders offered about 110,000 kiloliters of Hout crude from the Tomakomai Eastern National Oil Reserve Base, and 150,000 kiloliters of Khafji crude from Eneos Holdings Inc.’ Kiire Terminal. The sale is part of Japan’s oil replacement efforts, according to the ministry, which wasn’t immediately available to confirm whether it is part of the U.S.-led effort.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is continuing with its plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves, a pledge that President Joe Biden announced back in November. The country announced the second-largest ever loan of crude oil from its reserves earlier in January.

The moves have done little to temper surging oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained as much as 0.3% on Wednesday to extend this year’s advance to 20%.

