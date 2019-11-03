(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government and central bank will conduct joint stress tests on MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings and Norinchukin Bank, Nikkei reported.

  • The tests will gauge the banks ability to absorb economic shocks as expansion abroad leaves them more vulnerable to external risks
  • Previously, Japan left the details of stress tests to individual banks
  • NOTE: Oct. 24, Japan Authorities Are Said to Team Up on Bank Stress Tests

