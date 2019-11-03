Japan Switches to Centralized Stress Tests on Five Banks: Nikkei

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government and central bank will conduct joint stress tests on MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings and Norinchukin Bank, Nikkei reported.

The tests will gauge the banks ability to absorb economic shocks as expansion abroad leaves them more vulnerable to external risks

Previously, Japan left the details of stress tests to individual banks

