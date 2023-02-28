(Bloomberg) -- Japan has tapped a doctor and a banker to become its first new astronauts in more than a decade, a critical step in the nation’s ambitions to join the US, China and others in the race to send people back to the moon.

Ayu Yoneda, 28, is a doctor for the Red Cross and Makoto Suwa, 46, is a senior employee for the World Bank’s Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, selected the pair from more than 4,100 applications received since last April, it said Tuesday.

The new hires should help JAXA with one of its major problems: a dearth of young astronauts. The average age of the agency’s six active astronauts is 52, and JAXA said last year it may have only two left by 2030 since the retirement age is 60. The average age of US astronauts is 34, according to NASA.

“The road ahead won’t be easy,” Yoneda said during a press conference Tuesday. “But if it’s possible, I wish to travel to the moon.”

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced last May that an astronaut from Japan would take part in NASA’s Artemis program to return humans to the moon.

JAXA isn’t the only one in Japan with lunar ambitions.

Online clothing retailer Zozo Inc. founder Yusaku Maezawa is preparing to fly around the moon this year in a private SpaceX flight carrying artists, athletes and entertainers, while a remotely piloted spacecraft from Tokyo-based ispace Inc., which specializes in lunar landers and rovers, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December and is on track to touch down on the moon’s surface by the end of April.

Japan’s space ambitions suffered a setback on Feb. 17 with the failure of a long-awaited launch of the new flagship H3 rocket, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.. A malfunction caused by a disconnect between its main engine and side booster left the 63-meter-high craft grounded.

NASA in November launched an uncrewed capsule into lunar orbit and aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface by as early as 2025, a deadline many consider ambitious. China in 2021 announced plans to work with Russia on a lunar space station.

