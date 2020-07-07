(Bloomberg) -- Japan expressed its concern over a freeze on work visas to the U.S., saying it could affect the country’s businesses and the American economy, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump last month signed an order halting access to several employment-based visas through the end of the year, affecting hundreds of thousands of people seeking work in the U.S.

“We are watching with great interest to see how this measure will be managed and will put pressure on the U.S. government as needed,” Motegi told reporters. “Unlike other countries, Japan doesn’t just export goods from Japan and make a profit in the U.S. We actually invest in the U.S., build factories, purchase parts and set up sales networks.”

Trump Orders Freeze on Many Work Visas Through End of Year

Japan currently bans entry to almost all foreigners traveling from more than 100 countries, but Motegi said the time had come to consider ways of enabling travel, while trying to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“This will be a subject of consideration with various countries including European countries from now on,” he said. The EU and the U.K. have already lifted restrictions on travelers from Japan. “We are now at the point where we must consider what steps Japan can take,” Motegi said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.