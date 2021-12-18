Japan To Decide on Omicron Border Controls After Holiday: Kyodo

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government will wait until after the New Year holiday season to determine whether to extend border control measures it put in place amid concerns over the omicron Covid-19 variant, Kyodo reported.

The government wants to see the trend of omicron infections during the holiday period before deciding whether to prolong the measures, Kishida told reporters, according to Kyodo.

The measures were initially implemented at the end of November for a one-month period.

