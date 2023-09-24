2h ago
Japan to Discuss Carbon Storage with Malaysia, Nikkei Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japan will start talks to store its captured carbon dioxide in Malaysia, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
- Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is expected to meet with executives of Malaysia’s state-run oil company Petronas at a conference starting Monday in Japan, and sign a memorandum of the project
- It’s the first attempt by Japan to transport and store emissions overseas, and is aimed at starting in 2028
- Japan is seeking to become carbon neutral by 2050. The plan is to store 120 to 240 million tons of CO2 per year underground, which is 10% to 20% of current output, Nikkei said
