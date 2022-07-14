(Bloomberg) -- Japan will hold a state funeral in the fall for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving premier, who was fatally shot while making a campaign speech last week, public broadcaster NHK said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may announce the plan in a news conference due to begin at 6 p.m. in Tokyo. The last prime minister to receive the honor was Shigeru Yoshida, who died in 1967 after being instrumental in rebuilding the country following its World War II defeat.

Abe, who remained influential in politics even after stepping down as leader in 2020, was shot at close range in the western city of Nara on Friday, horrifying a nation where gun violence is rare, and triggering an outpouring of sympathy from around the world.

A private wake and funeral have already been held at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, where the surrounding streets were packed with people seeking to bid a final farewell as his hearse passed by. The 67-year-old left a wife, Akie, and two brothers.

