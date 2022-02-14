(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government has set up a panel on human rights in corporate supply chains and aims to publish guidelines for firms by the summer, Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday.

The “due diligence” guidelines are meant to help Japanese firms retain competitiveness as other countries, including the U.S., pass laws on human rights that could affect their ability to trade. Japan will also consider further measures, including passing its own law, Hagiuda said.

While Japan has long been reluctant to criticize other countries over human rights in public, it shifted its stance following Beijing’s clampdown on Hong Kong and as risks to its companies grew. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year appointed former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani to a new post of human rights adviser.

Nakatani told Bloomberg this month that human rights guidelines for companies must be prepared “at top speed” to help them comply with overseas laws.

Last year, the U.S. customs agency blocked a shipment of Japanese clothing giant Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo shirts for violating an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Some Japanese companies are already taking their own steps on human rights. Kirin Holdings said Monday it would withdraw from business in Myanmar urgently, citing the military coup and the fact that its joint venture partner provided “welfare fund management” for the military.

