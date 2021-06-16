(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government has decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas, excluding Okinawa prefecture, when it expires June 20, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Strong virus measures will be in place for the seven of the nine areas where the emergency is lifted, including the capital and Osaka, the report said, without citing anyone. Kyodo reported separately that the government was considering allowing eateries to serve alcohol until 7 p.m. if certain conditions are met.

Under the current emergency, bars and restaurants are banned from serving alcohol, and must close by 8 p.m., and individuals are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

The lifting of the emergency comes just five weeks before Tokyo is set to host the delayed Olympics. While the pace of inoculation has picked up, a majority of the population is yet to be vaccinated, and some experts have warned the pace of decline in daily infections is insufficient to lift the emergency.

The Japanese government in April declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities, which was extended twice to end on June 20.

The government will on Thursday seek experts’ opinion before making an official decision on the state of emergency, according to NHK.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.