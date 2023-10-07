(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil plans to regulate developers of generative artificial intelligence during a speech on Monday in Kyoto, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.

The rules aim to combat misinformation by helping the public distinguish between images and information generated by AI and those that aren’t, the Yomiuri said. The guidelines could be proposed as early as this fall during an online G7 meeting.

Kishida will emphasize the importance of balanced regulation, and warn against generative AI’s ability to produce elaborate imagery and information that can confuse the public and threaten economies, the report said.

