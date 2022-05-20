(Bloomberg) -- Japan will relax its Covid border restrictions from June 1, including by doubling its daily cap on the number of international arrivals allowed to 20,000, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The number of arrivals will nonetheless be far below the levels seen before the pandemic. Those arriving from about 80% of countries and regions will no longer be required to take virus tests on arrival or undergo quarantine, he added.

Countries will be divided into red, yellow and green categories, depending on the assessed virus risk, and arrivals from countries in each category will be treated differently, according to a joint statement from the Foreign Ministry and other ministries. The list of countries by category will be announced later.

Japan to Allow Small Groups of Tourists to Visit This Month

Japan has already said it would allow small groups of tourists on package tours to visit on a trial basis starting this month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.