(Bloomberg) -- Japan will allow medical workers who have been identified as close contacts of omicron cases to keep working, after staff absences caused by a 14-day quarantine period stressed the health system in an area suffering from a large outbreak.

The health-care staff can continue working as long as they pass daily tests, the country’s health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters on Wednesday. The government is moving to allocate resources to those who need them the most as cases surge in Japan, which had all but snuffed out its wave of the delta variant.

Nationwide new cases of Covid-19 jumped by 13,044 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since September. In the southern island of Okinawa, the site of one of the nation’s biggest Covid outbreaks, the number of health care workers taking sick leave climbed to a record, forcing some medical institutions to limit their capacity to accept emergency patients, according to local reports.

A health ministry panel plans to advise the government to cut the length of quarantine required for all other close contacts of omicron cases to 10 days from the current 14 days after acknowledging the new variant’s short incubation period, the Yomiuri newspaper reported Thursday without citing anyone. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday it’s under consideration.

‘Function Properly’

“Experts have pointed out that it’s important to take appropriate measures so that society, including the health-care system, can function properly,” Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.

If Japan decides to cut the quarantine period for all people who have been identified as close contacts of omicron, it will follow countries like the U.S. and Australia, which require an isolation period of at least 5 days and 7 days respectively.

Japan is rolling out booster vaccinations to health-care workers and the elderly. The government plans to boost the rest of the population starting around March. Almost 80% of Japanese residents are fully vaccinated with two shots, making it one of the most immunized nations among developed countries.

The government has also increased the number of medical institutions that can conduct visits to treat people at home in isolation by 30% to 16,000 from November, Goto said.

