(Bloomberg) -- Japan will partially suspend the country’s “Go-To” domestic travel campaign in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Suga didn’t specify the places where the campaign will be suspended. New virus cases in Tokyo reached a daily record of 539 on Saturday.

Suga and his Cabinet gathered on Saturday to discuss the campaign, which had been a boost to the local economy with subsidies provided on travel and dining. The country’s virus task force had recommended that the government consider reviewing the program, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.