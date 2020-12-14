(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a nationwide, two-week suspension to his signature program of domestic tourism subsidies, as his handling of the nation’s worst-yet virus outbreak undermined support for his cabinet.

The government will halt the use of “Go To” travel incentives from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11, he said Monday. The halt will cover what is usually one of the busiest travel periods of the year, when people head to family gatherings across the country.

Suga had previously defended the domestic tourism subsidies as the best way of propping up regional economies hit by the pandemic. Critics say the resulting movement of people is likely to have contributed to the country’s most serious wave of infections so far. Japan on Saturday topped 3,000 newly confirmed daily infections for the first time.

Concerns over the outbreak helped push support for Suga’s cabinet down to 40% in a survey carried out by the Mainichi newspaper Dec. 12, from 57% a month earlier. Just 14% of respondents said they approved of the government’s handling of the virus, a drop of 20 percentage points.

(Recasts with comments from Suga)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.