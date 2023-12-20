(Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to propose an annual budget that keeps spending at historically high levels after factoring out the impact of reduced pandemic-related outlays.

The initial budget for the fiscal year beginning in April will be ¥112 trillion ($784 billion) compared with the record ¥114.4 trillion for the current year, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg Thursday. The framework will be submitted to the cabinet for approval on Friday.

The total tally marks a decrease from a year earlier, the first decline in 12 years, but only after factoring a contingency fund for pandemic-era stimulus into this year’s budget, which inflated current-year spending by ¥5 trillion. There’s ¥1 trillion allocated to spur wage rises and mitigate the impact of inflation in the plan for next year.

The spending will exert additional fiscal stress on the world’s most indebted developed nation. Japan’s general government debt has soared to a size equivalent to 255% of its economy, according to the International Monetary Fund. Reflecting the increasing burden, debt-servicing costs will rise 6.7% to ¥27 trillion from ¥25.3 trillion.

The increase in debt-servicing costs partly reflects expectations that interest rates will be higher. The finance ministry plans to raise its settings for the accumulated interest rate, used to calculate debt-servicing costs, to 1.9% for next year’s budget, according to people familiar with the matter. In August the ministry provisionally set that rate at 1.5%, compared with 1.1% for the current fiscal year.

“The risk of long-term yields exceeding 1% would be much higher next year than this year,” said Keiji Kanda, senior economist at Daiwa Institute of Research. “To ensure stable fiscal management in such an event, it would be better to incorporate that risk into the budget.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“After the reduction of pandemic-related expenses is factored in, this budget is still very big and does nothing to rein in Japan’s huge debt-to-GDP ratio. This reflects the continuing pressure the government is under to keep up fiscal expenditure to stimulate demand. The risk is growing that the cost of debt-servicing will balloon.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

A finance ministry official declined to comment on the budget plan.

Tax revenues are likely to be around ¥69.6 trillion, exceeding totals in the initial plan for the current year.

The budget envisions new bond issuance of just under ¥35 trillion, down from ¥35.6 trillion in the initial plan for this year.

The largest portion of the budget will be allocated to social security, as in past years, the plan showed. The amount will increase to ¥37.7 trillion from the current year’s ¥36.9 trillion, mainly due to natural increases from an increasingly aging society.

The government plans to implement tax cuts in June. That income combined with expected wage hikes is forecast to push per capita income growth up to 3.8% in the next fiscal year, exceeding an estimated 2.5% increase in overall prices, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.

The budget includes a double-digit increase in defense spending to ¥7.9 trillion. That comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to counter regional threats posed by North Korea and China. The premier hasn’t offered details as to how he’ll fund those outlays.

Despite the mountain of debt, treasury officials maintain that they will continue to aim for a balanced budget by fiscal year 2025, excluding debt servicing costs. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that he would like to finalize a budget that will allow both economic growth and fiscal consolidation.

“It’s understandable that spending increases under inflation, but revenue must also increase to improve the fiscal balance,” Daiwa’s Kanda said.

