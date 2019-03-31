(Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to unveil Monday a new imperial era name, a month before a new emperor ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne in the world’s oldest continuous monarchy.

The unveiling of what had been a closely guarded secret in the era name is among the first steps toward the imperial succession. Emperor Akihito, 85, is preparing to step down at the end of the month, drawing the curtain on his three-decade reign. His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will replace him May 1, marking the beginning of the new era.

Era names are how Japan defines its history and the country is currently in the final weeks of Heisei, which can be translated as “achieving peace.” Drivers’ licenses, newspapers and a host of official documents mark years from the enthronement of the emperor, with 2019 currently referred to as the “31st year of Heisei.”

A panel including experts on the Japanese language and cultural tradition convened Monday for final consultations on the new era’s name. The name will then be presented to lawmakers and revealed to the public by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at about 11:30 a.m. Tokyo time in an event set to be broadcast live by all of the country’s TV networks. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will then give a news conference.

The epoch names have a history extending about 1,300 years. Here are the names and dates of Japan’s imperial era since the country began its modernization drive in the mid-19th century:

The name is usually in the form of two Chinese characters -- since Japan adopted the Chinese writing system centuries ago for use with its own language. The combination of characters must be relatively easy to write, but not in common usage, to avoid confusion.

