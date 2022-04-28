(Bloomberg) -- Japan Tobacco Inc., the biggest cigarette producer in Russia, is considering selling its operations in the country, potentially joining a raft of international corporations leaving following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company is evaluating “various options for the Russia business, including the potential transfer of ownership” given the “challenging and unpredictable” situation there, it said in an earnings presentation Thursday. Japan Tobacco has a market share of about 37% in Russia, the world’s fourth-biggest cigarette consumer by volume. Nearly a third of adults in the country smoke.

The war in Ukraine has drawn international condemnation and triggered trade restrictions and financial penalties against Russia, reversing three decades of Western investment following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Other tobacco companies are also turning away, with Philip Morris International Inc. and British American Tobacco Plc announcing plans to exit the country. Imperial Brands Plc has transferred its business in Russia to local investors.

Japan Tobacco said on March 10 it would suspend investment and marketing in Russia, and included the possibility of halting production. The company, which paid about $1.6 billion to buy Donskoy Tabak in 2018, has about 4,000 staff and four factories in Russia. All workers will be retained for the foreseeable future, it said.

Jefferies downgraded Japan Tobacco to hold from buy last month, saying an exit from Russia would be the “last thing” it needed, but that such an eventuality was likely. Russia accounts for about 9% of the company’s sales and 8% profit, Jefferies said.

The cigarette maker announced Thursday its first-quarter operating income rose 11% from a year earlier to 178 billion yen ($1.4 billion), beating analyst estimates. Revenue rose 6.2% to 582 billion yen, the company said, maintaining its earnings and sales outlook for the full-year through December.

