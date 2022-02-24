(Bloomberg) -- Japan Tobacco Inc. said it temporarily suspended operations at its plant in Ukraine after Russia began invading the country.

The safety of all 900 workers at the facility has been confirmed and the company is monitoring developments closely, a spokesman at Japan Tobacco wrote in an email Friday. The factory, located in a industrial city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, makes cigarettes for the local market.

Russian troops are attacking Ukraine from the north, south and east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s defense chief is predicting a new wave of attacks. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed stiff sanctions on Russia over the invasion, as western nations warned the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv could fall to the Russian forces soon.

Japan Tobacco had a 37% share of the Russian market as of December 2021, according to the company. It paid about $1.6 billion in 2018 for Donskoy Tabak, which has 4,500 employees across Russia at 70 offices and 5 factories.

