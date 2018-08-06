(Bloomberg) -- Japan Tobacco Inc. agreed to purchase Bangladesh’s second-largest cigarette maker for 124.3 billion taka ($1.5 billion), as the company continues to expand its presence in emerging markets.

The maker of Mevius and Winston cigarettes is acquiring the tobacco business of Akij Group, which holds about a 20 percent share of the market in Bangladesh, the company said in a statement Monday.

“With this investment, we continue to accelerate our expansion in emerging markets that matter,” said Mutsuo Iwai, Japan Tobacco’s executive vice president, in the statement. “Akij’s substantial market share places us straight at the number two position in Bangladesh.”

The world’s third-largest publicly traded tobacco company has been buying up businesses in markets where smoking is more prevalent, which has helped cushion sales in the face of tighter smoking regulations in most areas around the globe.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lisa Du in Tokyo at ldu31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: K. Oanh Ha at oha3@bloomberg.net, Jeff Sutherland, Young-Sam Cho

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.