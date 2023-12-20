(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s new trade minister says he hopes to expand the scope of support for Rapidus Corp. by helping the local startup grow its customer base.

“Rapidus needs to consider its business strategy going forward, such as customer building, and the government should establish chip design support projects to help them expand their customers,” said Ken Saito, who became the new trade minister last week after his predecessor resigned. Saito also expressed his intention to provide continuous support for Rapidus’ technological development in a group interview on Wednesday.

Japan has been aggressively investing in its semiconductor industry in a bid to regain its status as a major semiconductor powerhouse. The government has allocated almost ¥2 trillion ($13.9 billion) in an extra budget to boost its capacity to make semiconductors at home. That includes billions of dollars to support Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the industry leader in advanced chip production that is building facilities in Kyushu.

“Through building a solid semiconductor industry, I want to strengthen the competitiveness of our nation’s industries as a whole and lead to economic growth,” said the new trade minister. Saito didn’t give specific numbers regarding potential new support.

Saito succeeded former trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who was among lawmakers accused of concealing income from fundraising events. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced four ministers last week as a stopgap measure.

The premier’s popularity was already weak due to simmering frustration over inflation. After the scandal, his disapproval rating rose to the highest for a Japanese premier since 1947 in one major poll.

Saito acknowledged Nishimura’s role in expediting policy decisions, citing the construction plan of a TSMC factory in Kumamoto prefecture. “My duty is to build on the speed that Nishimura has established and to continue and expand it,” said Saito.

Saito also highlighted the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, saying that such firms can significantly contribute to the growth of regional economies by providing quality employment. “We will continue to take all kinds of supportive measures, including budgets, laws, and taxes, to encourage large-scale capital investment and groupings among smaller firms,” said Saito.

