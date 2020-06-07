(Bloomberg) --

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will on Tuesday discuss forming a new trade accord as Britain departs from the European Union, Nikkei reported, without citing any sources.

The ministers, who will meet via a video conference, aim to enact a trade pact effective from the start of 2021, Nikkei said.

Japan aims to clinch favorable deals in areas including automobiles, while the U.K. is expected to focus on the financial and apparel sectors, the paper said.

